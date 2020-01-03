LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A police chase through Louisville's west end ended abruptly Friday afternoon when the truck driven by the suspects crashed into a utility pole.
A MetroSafe supervisor says the chase began at 11:24 a.m. on West Madison Street, near South 22nd Street.
It continued through the west end, when police say someone crashed into another vehicle near the corner of South 30th Street and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
Two people were injured there, according to a MetroSafe supervisor. The extent of their injuries is not known.
From there, the chase continued onto West Broadway. The suspects' vehicle crashed into a utility pole at the corner of South 1st Street and West Broadway.
The crash also damaged a traffic light at that intersection.
It's not clear if anyone is in custody, or why the chase began.
This story will be updated.
