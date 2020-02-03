LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Clay County homeowner held a man who broke into his house at gunpoint until police arrived, according to a Facebook post by the Clay County Sheriff's office.
Jonathan Sizmore, 34, was "actively burglarizing the outbuilding on the property when the homeowner confronted and held him at gunpoint until law enforcement could show up," according to police. The incident occurred on Paces Creek Road.
Sizemore was charged with third-degree burglary and public intoxication of a controlled substance. Police say he admitted to taking methamphetamine earlier that day.
He remains housed in the Clay County Detention Center.
