EMINENCE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at Eminence Independent Schools had to stay inside hours after dismissal following a threat that was made sometime Thursday afternoon.
Officers were able to get each student, staff and faculty member out safely, but it took several hours for police to secure the area to do so.
Eminence Police Chief Mike Wells said with a few leads, the department is currently tracking down "people of interest."
Jawny Taylor, a parent, said the school district and the police department did a "great job" keeping everyone safe and informed. She said her 5-year-old son Hunter didn't suspect a thing.
"When he got home he was just ready to put on his Spiderman Halloween costume and that was his main concern to be able to wear the Spiderman costume after school," said Taylor.
The district ended up canceling school Friday because of the late dismissal. Another parent never predicted that they would be outside the school for hours wondering if their child would be able to come home and if everyone was safe.
"No, not really," said Brahn Stucker who, he and his wife Karen swapped places from home to the school, so that at least one parent would be able to pick up their 14-year-old son Brenin. "It's not like Jefferson County. You might know the kids but you don't know their parents. Here you pretty much know the parents and who is who."
When students head back to school Monday, Wells said there will be a heavy police presence or at least until the threat is gone.
This investigation is ongoing.
