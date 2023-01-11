LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are conducting a death investigation centered around a building in Old Louisville.
More than a dozen officers have been at the scene at 2nd and Breckinridge streets for several hours, starting Wednesday afternoon.
Right now, police aren't saying who or what they are looking for. A WDRB News crew reported seeing SWAT officers making their way in and out of the building wearing protective gear and armed with assault rifles.
Police also used a drone to look inside second floor windows, but members of the SWAT unit eventually left the scene and hazmat suits were brought in and put on by officers before going back into the building.
A sanitation truck is also at the scene, as well as several garbage bins and a dumpster.
Police aren't saying how the victim died and whether there are any suspects in the case. The intersection of 2nd and Breckinridge is closed to traffic through the investigation.
WDRB News has a crew still at the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
