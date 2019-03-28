LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police and U.S. Marshals are looking for a Louisville man wanted for allegedly selling fentanyl-laced heroin to a person that died from an overdose.
According to a post on the LMPD Facebook page, 22-year-old Eric Kelly Carson, known on the streets as "Max," is 5'9" and weighs about 170 pounds.
Carson was arrested in August 2018, after police say someone overdosed and died on heroin laced with fentanyl supplied by Carson. The overdose victim had been enrolled in a sober living center when he bought the drugs, according to police. Investigators found about a kilogram of heroin and fentanyl during a search of Carson's Middletown apartment, as well as cash and "evidence of trafficking."
Carson has been on the run since he was indicted in October on several charges, including complicity to aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl), obscuring the identity of a machine, and possession of marijuana.
If you see Carson, or have information on his whereabouts, you're asked to call the local U.S. Marshal's Office at 502-588-8000 or the LMPD crime tipline at 502-574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.