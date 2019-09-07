LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's Portland neighborhood has been Sylvia Garner's home for about 10 years.
"I live behind the filling station over here," Garner said. "It's comfortable, quiet; everybody keeps their yards up and stuff. You know, we watch out for each other."
In her time there, she's seen the neighborhood improve, which is why she attended a Saturday meeting at the Portland Memorial Missionary Baptist Church to put a stop to a troubling trend: drive-by shootings.
"We have to come together as a community and stop the madness," said Garner, who added she hears gunshots "maybe three times a week or more."
Metro Councilwoman Donna Purvis (D-District 5) called the meeting after one of the more recent shootings near the corner of Jefferson and South 38th streets.
"In that direct area, where the shooting took place, there has been shootings there before. As a result, people have been hurt and killed," Purvis said. "You would like to be able to sit in your living room or on your porch and, you know, watch TV and watch the kids play, and it's unfortunate you have to live in fear of, 'Am I going to get shot if I sit on my porch? Am I going to get shot if I sit in my living room?'"
After the meeting, Purvis said she expects the Louisville Metro Police Department to step up its game on 38th Street. But the councilwoman also said the community needs to step up its game, too, with cards she passed out: hot spot cards.
"So, with the hot spot card, anything that you suspect that is illegal, you write down the activity," she explained. "You write down any vehicles' license plate numbers, but you do not identify yourself, and you mail that card into our office and we turn it over to the police department."
Garner hopes her neighbors will step up.
"Everybody keeps hollering about the police this, the police that, but the community people have to help too," she said.
Councilwoman Purvis will have plenty hot spot cards on hand Monday at the Portland Memorial Missionary Baptist Church, where she and LMPD will begin a community walk at 6 p.m.
