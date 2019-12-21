LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — One person is dead after a light aircraft crashed near Evansville, Indiana, on Saturday.
According to a news release from the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office, "a small Cessna light aircraft" crashed on the grounds of Camp Reveal, a 105 acre camping and retreat facility just north of downtown Evansville. Emergency officials responded to the scene around 3:14 p.m. Saturday. The pilot of the aircraft was killed during the crash.
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office said the aircraft took flight at Tri-State Aero in Evansville but began losing altitude as it traveled north. The pilot, whose identity has yet to be released, "attempted an emergency landing" east of the main entrance to Camp Reveal before positioning the plane over an open field, where it wouldn't hit any buildings upon its crash landing.
Per standard procedure for aircraft crashes, Indiana State Police, the National Transportation Safety Bureau, the Federal Aviation Administration and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have been notified, the sheriff's office said.
