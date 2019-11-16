LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after what police described as a "domestic altercation" ended in a shooting.
According to a spokesperson with the Louisville Metro Police Department, police arrived at a home in the 4800 block of Beech Drive around 3 a.m. Saturday to find a 40-year-old man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second man in his 60s was taken to University Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The two men are related, said police, who believe the deceased is the nephew of the man who was injured.
This is a developing story. WDRB News will continue to update.
