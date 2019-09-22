LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One man is dead, and two people were injured after two separate shootings near Churchill Downs on Sunday.
According to Metrosafe, police were dispatched to Taylor Boulevard and Central Avenue at 4:23 p.m. Sunday and Vetter Avenue at 4:24 p.m. on reports of shootings.
A spokesperson with the Louisville Metro Police Department said the victim of the shooting on Vetter Avenue, a male is his late teens, was shot and killed.
At Taylor Boulevard and Central Avenue, police said a man was shot once. He was transported to University Hospital, where police said he is in critical condition. Another woman at the scene suffered a graze wound, according to police.
