SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) –
“We definitely see an increase in thefts through the holidays,” Shepherdsville Police Det. Casey Clark said.
Clark said there are simple ways people can protect themselves from crooks looking to snatch a purse, steal an identity, or break into a car. It’s imperative to lock car doors and hide any valuables while out shopping. And if you notice anything or anyone suspicious, Clark said it’s better to call police than to risk it.
“We’ll send somebody to check,” he said. “It might not be anything. Or it might be that person was waiting for the right opportunity.”
The detective said children are also often separated from their parents while shopping. So it’s important to warn your children about strangers and make sure they know where to go or what to do if they are ever lost while shopping.
Clark said it’s imperative to stay alert at all times and listen to that gut feeling.
“If you have to make a lap around the store before you go to your car, or just turn around and go back into the store. Call us and we’ll check that individual out to make sure that you’re safe,” he said.
Clark also suggests neighbors should look out for one another. He said the department gets more calls around the holidays about “porch pirates” stealing packages delivered to homes. If neighbors are alert and can share security camera video, it helps police track down suspects quicker.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.