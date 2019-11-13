LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people are facing charges after police say they found credit card skimmers -- the type that would be placed on pumps at gas stations -- inside a home in Louisville's Wilder Park neighborhood.
Louisville Metro Police say the investigation began on Monday afternoon, when officers arrested 28-year-old Norge Perez-Fernandez for driving a stolen Mercedes Benz.
Police say Perez-Fernandez was taken into custody on I-264, just before the Southern Parkway exit.
Before taking him into custody, police say they saw him use credit cards re-encoded with stolen financial information to purchase gas.
That led officers to visit the home in the 4200 block of Allmond Avenue, near East Ashland Avenue, that Perez-Fernandez shares with his girlfriend, 19-year-old Thalia Casanovabello.
Police arrived at the home the following day, on Tuesday, one day after Perez-Fernandez was booked in Louisville Metro Corrections. When officers knocked on the door, 18-year-old Thayli Casanovabello -- the younger sister of Perez-Fernandez's girlfriend -- ran out the back door with no shoes and carrying a laptop. Thalia Casanovabello also went to the back door. Police say they detained them both.
Police say both Thalia and Thayli Casanovabello gave them permission to search the home. During the search, police allegedly found two gas pump skimming devices, a machine used to re-encode credit cards with stolen financial information, credit cards that had been re-encoded with stolen financial information, cocaine and the laptop computer.
The two sisters were arrested. The sisters and Perez-Fernandez are charged with -- among other things -- complicity to trafficking in financial information, complicity to use of a scanning device or re-encoder to access transaction info from a credit card and complicity to the false making or embossing of a credit card.
Perez-Fernandez is charged with theft by unlawful taking in connection with the stolen Mercedes Benz.
