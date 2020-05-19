LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A police dog in Washington County, Indiana, will soon get some new body armor.
Leny, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office K-9, will get a bullet- and stab-protective vest thanks to the nonprofit Vested Interest in K9s, the sheriff's office said on Facebook.
The vest is expected to be delivered in about eight to 10 weeks. The gear can have a value of nearly $2,300, according to the sheriff's office.
Since its inception in 2009, Vested Interest in K9s has provided more than 3,800 vests, at a value of nearly $7 million.
