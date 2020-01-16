LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a driver crashed a vehicle into a business in Indianapolis, leaving a gaping hole in the wall, before exiting the vehicle and walking away.
Video footage shows the vehicle crashing through the wall, eliciting a scream from someone inside the store, Midwest Gamez, at 6667 W. Washington Street.
No one appeared to be hurt physically, though the store's owner, Jeremy Stephens, told WXIN in Indianapolis that it was a close call Tuesday afternoon.
"We hop up, ... all of us, 'cause concrete was flying by me," he said. "Concrete went right by this kid's legs."
Caution: Strong language
Authorities have not yet determined the accident's cause.
Photos show a blue sport utility vehicle resting next to a gaping hole in a masonry wall of the store. The vehicle missed the store’s glass door entrance by just inches.
The store’s interior suffered damage to its ceiling. Parts of the floor were covered with wooden planks, cinder block pieces and other debris.
Video footage provided by the Wayne Township Fire Department shows a woman holding a piece of paper and red bag as she closes the vehicle’s driver’s side door before walking away. Police said they are still looking for the driver.
Video from 6667 W Washington St of the female driver who fled the scene after she drove a car into the building. If you recognize this driver please contact @IMPDnews. pic.twitter.com/QqOi7XnixD— Wayne Twp Fire Dept (@Waynetwpfire) January 15, 2020
Midwest Gamez posted on Facebook Wednesday that the driver had not been caught but that her family came in to provide information on her "so we can catch this lady and get her on a better path."
The building has been patched, and the business, which hosts gaming tournaments and sells games, comic books and superhero memorabilia, was open Thursday.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media and WXIN. All Rights Reserved.