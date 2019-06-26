LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Elizabethtown man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after police say he attacked two family members with a hatchet.
David Hill was arrested on Tuesday. An arrest report states the incident occurred on June 22.
According to police, during an argument with a female family member, Hill pulled out a hatchet "and came after her swinging it trying to hit her with the hatchet." During the incident, the pair struggled to get hold of the hatchet.
Authorities say Hill slammed her into the trunk of an SUV by her throat. He did it with such force that a large dent was left in the trunk.
Police say a 14-year-old family member then tackled Hill in an effort to get him off the woman. Hill then swung the hatchet at the teen. After the woman and teen got away, officials say he took the hatchet and broke windows from an SUV.
The woman had an order of protection against Hill at the time of the incident, according to investigators.
In addition to the attempted murder charges, Hill is also charged with criminal mischief and violation of a Kentucky EPO.
