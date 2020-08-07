LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say an Eminence woman has been arrested after police say she sexually abused a young teenager, then tried to keep the teen from getting away.
According to an arrest report, the incident took place on the Fourth of July at a home on Joes Branch Road in Pleasureville, Kentucky.
The Henry County Sheriff's Office says 31-year-old George Gallentine, an Eminence woman according to the arrest report, grabbed the throat of a 13-year-old girl and held her down on a bed. The girl asked to leave, but Gallentine refused to allow her to do so, according to the report.
According to the report, Gallentine began to kiss the girl and sexually abused her.
When the teen tried to leave, Gallentine grabbed her arm and pulled her back, according to the report.
Authorities say Gallentine also showed the teen pornographic images on her phone, which included images of Gallentine herself and another woman.
Deputies with the Henry County Sheriff's Office went to Gallentine's home on Aug. 6 to question her about the allegations. According to the arrest report, Gallentine refused to answer questions without an attorney present.
Gallentine was arrested and charged with first-degree sexual abuse, distribution of obscene matter to minors and second-degree unlawful imprisonment. She is currently being held in the Oldham County Detention Center.
