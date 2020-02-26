FRENCH LICK, Ind. (WDRB) -- Several Orange County law enforcement and emergency services agencies teamed up Wednesday for an active shooter training session at French Lick Resort.
The resort reached out to local police agencies offering its location for a drill. The Orange County Sheriff Department, French Lick and West Baden Police and Fire departments, Orange County EMS and Indiana State Police participated.
“It’s important for us to practice our tactics and techniques together and to be familiar too with the hotel, because it is quite popular and a big facility here” ISP Sgt. David Henderson said.
In the active shooter scenario, a disgruntled employee, played by a SWAT officer, shot and killed several employees in different areas of the resort. As officers arrived on the scene, they searched the area for the gunman. He was eventually found and taken down in an office. Then, officers tended to any of the injured employees until paramedics arrived.
The officers were using training rounds for the scenario.
“This is not just about one agency,” Henderson said. “This training is about keeping the total public safe.”
Henderson said while it’s important for officers to prepare for the unthinkable, everyone should be ready.
“The best thing we can tell the general public is run, fight or hide," Henderson said. "You’ve got to make a decision what you’re going to do. In an active shooter incident, it’s best to do something other than just sit there. So you have to make a decision run, fight or hide. And if you see something, say something."
ISP offers free presentations on active shooter scenarios for schools, businesses and places of worship. To set up a training session, click here.
