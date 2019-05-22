LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police want to remind drivers that with rising temperatures comes a rise in the number of motorcycles on the road.
May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.
Motorcycles are involved in less than two percent of crashes, but make up almost 13 percent of traffic deaths in Indiana.
Police remind motorcyclists not to follow too closely, not to speed and to make sure to pass properly.
Other drivers should double check for motorcycles and make sure to use turn signals.
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.