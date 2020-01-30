LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a southern Indiana man failed to pay for a fountain drink at a gas station but lingered in the parking lot until officers arrived to arrest him on charges of theft and — drunk driving.
Kolby Jenkins, 32, of Petersburg, was taken to Pike County Jail. He also may face a felony charge of being a habitual traffic violator.
Indiana State Police said that officers were dispatched to the Quick Pick gas station in Winslow at about 9:18 p.m. Wednesday after a 911 call about a man who was causing a disturbance in the store and left without paying for a fountain drink.
When officers from ISP and Petersburg Police Department arrived, they found the man, later identified as Jenkins, still in the parking lot near the gas pumps, according to a police report.
“Officers reviewed the store’s surveillance video and determined Jenkins left the store without paying for the drink,” the release read.
Footage also showed Jenkins drive his van into the lot, and field sobriety tests revealed Jenkins to be impaired, police said.
In addition, authorities said, Jenkins is a habitual traffic violator, which prohibits him from driving.
