LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A traffic stop leads to the discovery of a missing Kentucky girl.
The Carroll County Sheriff's Department said deputies stopped a vehicle around 1 a.m. Saturday.
Police pulled the vehicle over for a traffic violation.
Officials say through a roadside investigation, deputies found a young girl who was reported missing from the Mt. Sterling area, which is bout two hours away from where she found.
Police placed the child with the Department of Social Services until she can return home.
It's not known if police made any arrests.
