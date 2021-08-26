LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men are behind bars after police said a southern Indiana traffic stop yielded 20 pounds of cocaine.
Indiana State Police said it happened just before 1 p.m. Wednesday on southbound Interstate 65, just before the Henryville exit.
According to a news release, a trooper stopped a 2002 Hyundai for speeding. Police said the driver, Pablo Vazquez Salazar, of Lexington, Indiana, was driving on a suspended license. Betza Elaurelia Camos Vazquez, also of Lexington, Indiana, was in the passenger seat.
Police said K-9 "Riggs" indicated the presence of drugs in the vehicle, and troopers found more than 4 pounds of suspected cocaine in a backpack as well as on Salazer's person.
A short time later, police executed a search warrant at Salazar's Lexington, Indiana, home. During that search, officers allegedly found 8 additional kilos of suspected cocaine as well as a firearm and 3 pounds of suspected marijuana.
A total of approximately 22 pounds of suspected cocaine was found, according to police.
Both men were arrested and are currently being held in the Clark County Detention Center on drug charges, including dealing in cocaine and possession of cocaine.
