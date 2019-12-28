LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police, fire and EMS are responding to the scene of a vehicle fire at South Seventh Street and Jordan Avenue, leaving one dead and one injured.
Police responded to a two-vehicle crash that led to a fire around 6:12 p.m. in the Algonquin neighborhood. Officials said the cars hit head-on, leading to the death of one of the drivers. The second person was taken to University Hospital with critical injuries.
Police are still investigating.
