LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Foundation is partnering with the Kentucky Blood Center this week for the "Believe in Blue" blood drive to ease the blood shortage and support police officers.
The blood drive will run until 7 p.m. Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at KBC's donation centers in Middletown, at 12905 Shelbyville Rd. near the Target and Walmart, and in Hillview, at 5406 Antle Dr., near the new Harbor Freight.
Organizers said that donors will receive a “cute pair of socks” and that KBC will, on the donors’ behalf, make a contribution to the foundation’s Officer in Distress Fund. The fund provides financial support to Louisville Metro Police Department officers and staff members who suffer “extraordinary professional or personal catastrophes in or outside the line of duty.” The foundation also supports training, programming and equipment for police officers.
Rebecca Grignon Reker, the foundation’s director of community engagement, told WDRB News that the foundation is asking officers to come out along with the public.
“Our officers are out saving lives every day, and this is just one more way they can help and save a life,” she said. “I know that this is their passion ... taking care of people.”
She also encouraged the public to help ease the blood shortage and show their support for officers.
“We would love people to come out and to join with our officers to save a life and also to take this chance to show our officers how valuable they are and how much they care," Grignon Reker said.
