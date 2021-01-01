LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police gave the all clear just before 4 p.m. Friday after evacuated a portion of downtown Louisville to investigate an RV parked near the coroner of Fifth and Main streets outside the Humana building.
MetroSafe said officers had cleared the Belvedere, the south side of Main Street between Fourth and Fifth streets, and Fifth Street between Market and Main streets.
The LMPD Bomb Squad responded and was deemed safe. Officers sectioned off a 300-foot radius of the RV before clearing the scene.
Streets around the area reopened around 4 p.m.
