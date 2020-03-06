LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Law enforcement officers and gun experts are stressing the importance of securing firearms after three children were shot in Kentuckiana this week.
The first instance occurred Sunday in Louisville, where police said a 3-year-old suffered gunshot wounds to the hand and foot after a gun was accidentally fired.
Then, a 5-year-old and his father were shot in the leg Thursday in Brownstown, Indiana, when a handgun the father was handling discharged, according to Indiana State Police.
And in Shepherdsville, Kentucky, on Thursday: A toddler was shot and treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville, according to the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Walt Sholar doesn't know what led up to shots being fired but stressed securing firearms in homes.
"Complacency, in many things, is what gets people hurt and killed," Sholar said. "Complacency with guns even more so."
Luckily, all three children involved are recovering, but Sholar hopes these incidents can serve as reminders to practice gun safety.
Sholar pointed to four key gun safety rules:
- Treat all guns as if they're loaded.
- Never allow the muzzle to cover anything you're not willing to kill or destroy.
- Keep your finger off the trigger until your sights are on the target and you have decided to shoot.
- Always be sure of your target and what surrounds it.
These tips, along with securing firearms and ammunition/magazines separately, help educate youths on proper gun safety and could prevent future incidents, Sholar said.
"As (children) become of an age that they have some understanding, they need to be taught firearm safety," Sholar said.
Barry Laws, the owner of Openrange Gun Range in Crestwood, Kentucky, preaches the necessity of gun locks and safes to his customers daily.
"A gun doesn't go off by itself," he said. "The trigger has to be manipulated for the gun to go off. There's no accident; it's negligence."
Laws has to include a lock with every gun he sells. If, for some reason, a gun owner doesn't have a lock, they're available for free at most sheriff's offices.
Laws also recommended using to safes to store hand guns and rifles. Some are easily accessible for self-defense handguns that need to be accessed quickly.
It sounds simple enough, but just checking the gun before and after each use and keeping it out of the reach of children could be the difference in life and death, Laws and law enforcement officers said.
"Guy will take it out of his pocket, put it on a bench, go make dinner," Laws said. "Next thing you know, little Johnny did something bad."
