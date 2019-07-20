MEMPHIS, Ind. (WDRB) -- A husband and wife are dead after an apparent murder-suicide that happened in southern Indiana.
The Clark County Sheriff's Office says that on Friday, officers were requested to make a welfare check at a home in the 5800 block of Harmony Woods Drive in Memphis. Police say the request was made by a relative who had been informed that there was a possible domestic violence situation at the home.
When officers arrived at the home, they were unable to make contact with anyone. Authorities say officers then entered the home and found Ronald Slaymaker and his wife, Amylyn, dead.
Investigators say initial evidence shows that Ronald killed his wife with a single gunshot. He then turned the gun on himself and took his own life.
Police say no further details will be released at the present time.
