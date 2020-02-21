LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have released the name of a 27-year-old Louisville man who was shot to death in Spencer County, Kentucky, Thursday afternoon.
According to a news release from the Kentucky State Police, that man has been identified as Kyle Story.
On Thursday, Kentucky State Police said Story had been shot and killed after a fight with another man just before 1:30 p.m. on Plum Creek Road, just west of Taylorsville.
After further investigation, police determined that Story entered a house and was confronted by the homeowner. During a confrontation, the homeowner fired shots, hitting Story. KSP and the Spencer County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene and found Story dead inside the home.
No charges have been filed against the homeowner. The investigation is ongoing.
