LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have identified a New Albany woman who was found dead in her home earlier this month, but her cause of death remains a mystery.
According to Todd Bailey, chief of the New Albany Police Department, that woman has been identified as 20-year-old Jasmine McNew, who was a New Albany resident.
McNew's body was found in her home on Valley View Court on Friday, Sept. 6. New Albany Police is only calling it a death investigation, and neighbors have said the lack of answers has them on edge.
On Friday, Bailey said police continue to await the results of a toxicology report, which can sometimes take weeks or months to return.
Days after McNew's body was discovered, her family members gathered at her home to carry out her belongings.
"She was a beautiful soul, beautiful young lady, and we're grieving," said Chris, who would not give his last name but said he is related to Jasmine.
Chris said he still does not know how Jasmine died but, for now, the family is asking for space.
"We don't have answers, and I understand the public has questions and stuff like that," he said. "But right now, I need everybody to respect the family and do not contact them on Facebook."
New Albany Police said there is no danger to the public.
