LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police is investigating after a fatal crash on I-65 northbound in Scott County, Indiana, early Monday morning.
The crash happened early Monday morning at mile marker 34. According to a news release from ISP, 911 calls reporting the crash started coming in just before 3 a.m.
When officers from the Austin, Indiana Police Department and Indiana State Troopers arrived at the scene, they found the victim, 25-year-old Stefan Porch of Matteson, Illinois. He was pronounced dead at the scene after being hit by a northbound semi-truck.
Before he was hit, investigators believe Porch was northbound in a silver 2020 Kia Forte with five passengers when he collided with a second vehicle, possibly the rear of a northbound tractor-trailer or box truck. According to the release, "it appears the second vehicle did not stop and continued from the scene."
Investigators say Porch stopped his car and got out, stepping into the path of a northbound semi-truck. Police say the semi's driver was unable to avoid striking Porch. The driver of the semi wasn't injured.
Sgt. Carey Huls posted a tweet at 4:15 a.m. saying all northbound lanes were closed at mile marker 29. The lanes reopened by 8 a.m.
ISP Sellersburg investigating fatal crash on I-65 northbound at the 34 mile-marker in Scott County. All northbound lanes are closed at the 29 mile-marker. pic.twitter.com/IYvrugVTeu— Sgt. Carey Huls (@ISPSellersburg) March 8, 2021
The five passengers in the Kia were taken by ambulance to Scott Memorial hospital, but no significant injuries were reported.
This crash is still under investigation, and anyone with information regarding the second vehicle is asked to contact the Indiana State Police Sellersburg Post at 812-246-5424.
