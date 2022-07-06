LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man charged with hitting four people in downtown Louisville late Tuesday night was in court Wednesday morning.
Two adults, a teen and a younger juvenile were standing on the sidewalk at 2nd and Market streets when they were hit around 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to LMPD spokesperson Officer Beth Ruoff.
Court documents indicated that all four were taken to the hospital in critical condition, but in an update Wednesday morning, Ruoff said the two adults remained in critical condition at University of Louisville Hospital, and the teen was in serious condition. She said the child was treated for minor injuries.
Ruoff said the suspected driver was taken into custody after the incident. Court documents identify him as 33-year-old Michael Hurley. He was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections around 9:45 p.m.
Investigators said Hurley was trying to make a turn from East Market Street to North 2nd Street "but failed to negotiate the turn." That's when he left the road and drove on the sidewalk, "where he struck a family of four standing on the sidewalk."
Hurley told police responding to the scene that he had just taken Hydrocodone and was "so tired he could not make the turn," according to the arrest report.
He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on charges assault, operating a motor vehicle under the influence and driving without an operator's license. His bond was set at $250,000 cash.
