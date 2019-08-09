LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Five people are dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Scottsburg, Indiana.
The crash of the black SUV occurred around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning on Main Street near Rose Walk Road, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Department.
Four of the adult victims have been identified by Indiana State Police including Jeremiah James Akers, 18, Deputy, Indiana; Christopher Paul Dry, 18, Indianapolis, Indiana; Wandella Marie Brown, 22, Austin, Indiana; and Elizabeth Michelle Wagner, 20, Lexington, Indiana. The fifth victim is a 16-year-old girl.
Investigators believe Wandella Brown was driving at the time of the crash.
The owner of the black 2002 Ford Explorer is 21-year-old Adam Wayne Parker from Austin, Indiana. He survived the crash. Shelby Lynn Griffin, 21, of Texas, also survived. Both were flown to University Hospital in Louisville. Parker is listed in fair condition. Griffin is listed as serious but stable.
"The cause or why they were all out at that hour, we don't have that information," said Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls.
Police say the SUV was traveling at an "excessive rate of speed," left the road and flipped several times before landing in a field. Investigators say none of the seven people inside was wearing a seatbelt. The five victims were all ejected from the SUV and died at the scene.
"We got close to them and I heard him say, 'Help! We've been in a wreck.' We told him that we call 911. We did not approach him or onto the scene," said Bailey Bateman who witnessed the crash. "It was at 1:40 when I called EMS. I couldn't tell that there was a vehicle out in the field or just a person."
"In the middle of the night in a rural area. It is a large crash scene when you have people ejected from the vehicle," said Huls. "It's just sad. It appears they were probably a group of friends or at least acquaintances together in one vehicle."
Police stayed at the scene for hours marking the roadway and trying to determine what happened. Neighbors say the road is known for crashes.
This story will updated as more information becomes available.
