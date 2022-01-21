LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department has identified an officer who shot a man during a carjacking investigation.
That officer has been identified as Officer William Stull.
The incident took place on the afternoon of Sunday, Dec. 12, in Louisville's Algonquin neighborhood.
According to LMPD Ofc. Beth Ruoff, that's where officers were investigating a report of a carjacking where someone had been shot. At about 5 p.m., while officers were near the intersection of Harrod Court and Patton Court, police said a man began shooting at officers.
"As they were establishing a crime scene, a man began shooting at officers, an officer discharged his weapon, injuring that man, who was then transported to U of L Hospital for treatment of what appears to be non-life threatening injuries," Ruoff said.
Police say the carjacking victim was taken away in "stable condition."
On Dec. 14, LMPD released a statement indicating that, contrary to current policy, it would be handling the shooting investigation, rather than the Kentucky State Police.
"Given the extraordinary circumstances and ongoing aftermath of the devastating tornadoes in Western Kentucky, Kentucky State Police (KSP) resources are limited, and LMPD is handling the investigation for the officer-involved shooting," the agency said, in a written statement. "We will follow the protocols already established by KSP and will release the name and photo of the involved officer within 72 hours. Following those same established protocols, body camera footage will be released at a later date.
"We will continue to communicate with KSP throughout the investigation, which will also undergo review by that agency, prior to being submitted to the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office."
The officer's name and image were released Jan. 21, more than a month after LMPD's statement.
On Friday, LMPD also said it would not be releasing the body camera footage at this time, "as investigators are still attempting to identify and interview witnesses shown in the video."
Anyone who was a witness to the shooting or has any information is asked to anonymously call the LMPD tip line at 502-574-LMPD, or provide an online tip by clicking here.
Stull's personnel file, provided by LMPD, includes several letters of commendation.
