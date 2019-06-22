LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have identified a man that was killed in a crash Friday evening on I-265 East near State Street.
New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey tells WDRB Kevin Ruhl, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The single-vehicle crash happened around 8:30 p.m. and briefly closed all lanes of the interstate for cleanup.
Bailey says the New Albany Police Department is continuing to investigate what caused the crash.
No other details are being released at this time.
