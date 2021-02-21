LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Elizabethtown Police Department identified the man killed in a shooting on Village Drive Saturday night as 29-year-old Irving White.
Police said White drove to a residence in the 500 block of Village Dr. in Elizabethtown, Ky. just before 10:30 Saturday night. White arrived alone and there were two other adults inside of the home. Police said there was an altercation between White and the other two adults. White went back to his car and then started firing shots into the home. One of the individuals from inside of the home returned fire, hitting White. After he was shot, White got back into his vehicle and tried to drive away. He drove a short distance before he died.
An autopsy will be performed. The investigation is ongoing.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.