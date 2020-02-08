LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have identified the victim of a fatal hit and run in the Newburg neighborhood as 43-year-old Richard Zirimwabagabo.
The incident happened just before midnight on Poplar Level Road, near Rangeland Road. According to LMPD, Zirimwabagabo was struck by a vehicle and died at the scene. Police say the driver fled the scene Northbound on Poplar Level.
The department's traffic unit is now handling the investigation.
Anyone with information that can help out with the case are asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.