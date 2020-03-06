Corydon Police Chase 2/16/20

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have identified two officers involved in a chase through southern Indiana last month that turned into deadly shootout.

On Feb. 16, Brandon Lewis, 31, and his wife, Alisha, while in a stolen SUV, led police on a chase that started in Breckinridge County and ended in Harrison County.

Officers used spike strips to stop the SUV, after which police said the couple started shooting at officers, who returned fire.

Police said they shot and killed Lewis, and Alisha turned the gun on herself.

The Irvington Police Department said Officers Travis Dalton and Jason Ballman, who were involved in the incident, are on paid administrative leave.

A Breckinridge County deputy was also involved in the shooting, but his name hasn't been released.

