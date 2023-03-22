LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have released the identity of the suspect arrested in connection to the shooting at CVS in downtown Louisville on Tuesday night.
25-year-old Anthony Howard was arrested early Wednesday morning, and is charged with attempted murder, assault, wanton endangerment, and criminal mischief, according to the citation. He will be arraigned on Thursday.
It all happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday night. According to the citation, Howard "attempted to cause death" to a former romantic partner, a woman, who worked at the CVS. Howard fired multiple shots, striking the woman several times.
While the shooting occurred, a second victim was grazed by a bullet. Other patrons and employees were inside the store at the time of the shooting. Howard fired at one of the employees, hitting the glass front entrance door, causing it to shatter, according to the citation. The employee was not injured.
According to LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis, both the woman and the other victim grazed by a bullet were transported to University Hospital. They're both expected to survive.
Copyright 2023. WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.