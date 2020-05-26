LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Clarksville are warning the public to be on the lookout for a suspicious man after receiving reports that he tried to convince a young girl to get into his vehicle Sunday evening.
According to a post on the Clarksville Police Department's Facebook page Tuesday morning, police are investigating after receiving reports of "a suspicious male trying to lure a juvenile female to his vehicle."
According to the post, it happened on Blackiston Mill Road and Marlowe Drive, which is not far from the Green Tree Mall.
The suspect is described as a black male with a thin build, dreadlocks and facial hair. According to the post, he was last seen wearing a white tank top and driving an older, dark green 4-door passenger car (possibly a Ford Taurus).
Officers are back in the area Monday checking home security cameras.
If you see someone matching the above description, or have any other information, you're asked to call the Clarksville Police Department at 812-288-7151.
