LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Columbus, Indiana arrested a 29-year-old woman this week after officers found her young son wandering alone on a road, bleeding from a wound on his ankle.
According to a news release from the Columbus Police Department, it happened just before 6 p.m. Oct. 15. That's when officers responded to a report of a young child playing in the street unsupervised near Smith Street and McKinley Avenue.
The news release states officers found the child wearing a soiled diaper, and "bleeding heavily" from a laceration on his ankle. Paramedics were called to the scene to treat the boy, as officers interviewed a witness who said they saw another young child playing in front of a residence with the front door ajar in the 300 block of Smith Street.
When police checked on the witness report, a young child greeted officers at the door "holding a large pair of scissors." After unsuccessfully attempting to get someone else to come to the door, officers entered the residence and found Teagan Gray "unconscious on the living room couch."
While inside the home, officers noticed a baseball bat covered in barbed wire within reach of the children. When officers got Gray awake, she confirmed that she is the children's mother, and also acknowledged using meth early Tuesday morning.
Gray was arrested and taken to the Bartholomew County Jail. She's facing a preliminary charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury, a Level 5 Felony.
The Department of Child Services took custody of the two children.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.