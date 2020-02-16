LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday in Corydon, Indiana, according to the Harrison County Sheriff's Department.
Police in Breckinridge County, Kentucky, began chasing a suspect in a stolen vehicle Sunday, and the pursuit continued over the Ohio River into Indiana, according to Harrison County Sheriff Nick Smith. There was an officer-involved shooting near the intersection of Highway 62 and State Road 135 in Corydon, Smith said.
No officers were hurt in the shooting, Smith told WDRB News. He would not comment on the status of the suspect in the shooting.
WDRB News has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.