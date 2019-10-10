EMINENCE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Henry County are looking for a man linked to a homicide and kidnapping.
Eminence Police believe 37-year-old Terry Whitehouse is on the run and holding his wife against her will. Whitehouse may be driving a white 2001 Chrysler Town and Country van with a Kentucky license plate of 647-FPB. If you see the van, you're asked to call your local police department.
Police found a man's body in a home on Jackson Road near West Broadway in Eminence early Thursday morning. Officers had gone there for a welfare check requested by police in Shelby County about a kidnapping.
Investigators say Whitehouse was released from the Shelby County Jail on Wednesday. After he was released, he went to the home of his wife's parents in Eminence on Thursday morning. He allegedly killed his father-in-law and forced his wife and mother-in-law to go with him. He later released his mother-in-law in Shelby County. She called police and asked for police to check on her husband at their home in Henry County.
