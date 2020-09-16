LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Body parts found in suitcases at a home in northern Illinois could be linked to a missing woman from Louisville, according to Illinois police.
CBS Chicago reports that police made the discovery after being called to a home in Markham, Illinois. Markham is located in Cook County, Illinois, just south of Chicago.
Family members reportedly told investigators that the man had traveled from Kentucky on a Greyhound bus he boarded in Louisville. They became suspicious about the suitcases, when the man kept guarding the bags. But when he left the house, family members made the gruesome discovery.
Media reports say Markham Police spent Tuesday at a house at 164th and Wood Streets.
Markham Police Chief Terry White told CBS Chicago that the man had traveled to Kentucky several days ago but never unpacked. The man reportedly made the five-hour bus trip with "two or three" pieces of heavy luggage.
Police in Louisville aren't confirming whether the body parts found in the suitcases are connected to a crime they believe happened in Kentucky. The evidence may point to a woman reported missing in Louisville last week.
The man is reportedly in custody but has not been charged with a crime.
Louisville Metro Police does confirm that a tip from the Markham Police Department on Tuesday led to the discovery of a homicide scene in Louisville's Clifton Heights neighborhood.
According to a release from LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, the Markham Police Department had information about a possible homicide that took place on North Hite Avenue, near Lindsay Avenue.
When LMPD investigated, they discovered that a homicide did take place at that location.
The Markham Police Department has detained a male suspect, and charges are pending, according to Mitchell. That suspect has not yet been identified.
