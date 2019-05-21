LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana State Police Department is asking for the public's help to find three people missing from South Bend-- including two small children -- believed to be in extreme danger.
According to a news release, a statewide Silver Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Eleanor Rushing, 6-year-old Halle Rushing and 31-year-old Adam Paul Rushing.
Eleanor is described as a 1-year-old white female, 30 inches tall, weighing 30 pounds, with light brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue-and-white striped shirt and red pants.
Halle is described as a 6-year-old white female, 4 feet tall, weighing 60 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with a flamingo and palm tree and the words, "OH HEY."
Rushing is described as a 31-year-old white male, 6 feet tall, weighing 200 pounds, bald with green eyes. He has a full sleeve tattoo on his left arm and a "Swamp Monster" tattoo on his right forearm. He is believed to be driving a black 2017 Dodge Journey with Indiana license plate AIG938.
The three of them were last seen in South Bend, Indiana, 149 miles north of Indianapolis, at 7 a.m. on Tuesday.
Police say they are believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.
Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is asked to call the South Bend Police Department at (574) 235-9201, or 911.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.