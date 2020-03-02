LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Indiana are conducting a statewide search for a 38-year-old woman and a 6-month-old girl who is believed to be in extreme danger.
The Marion Police Department described Paris Robinson as black, with black hair and black eyes, 1 foot 8 inches tall and weighing 20 pounds. She was last seen wearing leopard print baby clothes and in a car seat with purple interior, black exterior and a brown blanket.
The girl is missing from Marion, Indiana, about 85 miles northeast of Indianapolis and was last seen with Taja Ann Robinson, whom police described as black, with black hair and brown eyes, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 187 pounds. She was last seen wearing a brown jacket, brown pants and brown shoes.
Police said the girl was last seen at 6:34 p.m. Monday and is “believed to be in extreme danger.”
Authorities asked that anyone with information on the girl contact Marion Police Department at 765-662-9981 or 911.
