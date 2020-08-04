LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Mishawaka, Indiana, have issued a statewide Silver Alert after an elderly man disappeared.
Byron Blue, a 78-year-old white male, has been missing since around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday morning. He is 6 feet tall, weighs 178 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes. When last seen, he was wearing a blue striped short sleeve shirt, black pants and Nike shoes.
Police say Blue could be driving a gray 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan with Indiana license plate 851AM.
Blue is missing from Mishawaka, Indiana, which is 142 miles north of Indianapolis. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Byron Blue, contact the Mishawaka Police Department at (547) 258-1678 or dial 911.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.