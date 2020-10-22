LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Jeffersontown, Kentucky, said they arrested a man on drug charges after stopping him on Outer Loop and finding a gun, cocaine and $40,000 in cash in his car.
Alvaro Madera Quezada was stopped as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation in and outside of Jeffersontown, police said.
Investigators said they found a loaded gun, cocaine, crystal meth and the cash when they stopped Quezada around 5 p.m. Wednesday on Outer Loop and Minor Lane.
Police said they also searched the suspect’s home and found more drugs, cash and two rifles.
Quezada was taken to jail on charges including drug trafficking.
