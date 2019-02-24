LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Mt. Washington are looking for the owner of a lost dog.
On Sunday morning, police posted the following message on the department's official Twitter account:
"We need help locating the owner of our four-legged friend. She was found on Hwy44E near Winning Colors. She has a pink collar. Please call 502-543-7074 if she is yours or you have any info. Thank you. #MWPDCommunityStrong#HelpMeFindMyFamily#LostDog
A police officer tells WDRB the dog was found on Sunday morning on Highway 44 East near Winning Colors.
The female dog has a pink collar. The dog's owner or anyone with information about the owner is asked to call 502-543-7074.
