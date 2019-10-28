LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in New Haven, Indiana are looking for a young girl who may be in extreme danger.
According to a statewide Silver Alert from the New Haven Police Department, 6-year-old Leila Veney was last seen around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27.
New Haven is about 133 miles northeast of Indianapolis.
Leila is described as a black female weighing approximately 50 pounds. She is 4-feet-tall with black hair and brown eyes. When last seen, she was wearing a pink jacket, purple unicorn shirt, black tiger print leggings and black boots.
Police say Leila may be with 34-year-old Leon Veney, a black male who is 6'9" and weighs about 245 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
When last seen, Leon Veney was driving a black 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee with New Jersey license plate C82LRH.
If you think you know the whereabouts of Leon or Leila Varney, or have any information on this case, please call the New Haven Police Department at 260-748-7080 or dial 911.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.