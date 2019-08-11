LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Ohio have arrested a 17-year-old male in connection with the murder of a Louisville teen who was shot while at a bus stop.
Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for LMPD, said the teen was arrested Sunday by the Maumee Police Department in connection with the murder of 18-year-old Richard Harper.
Harper was shot around 6:45 a.m. on Jan. 7, 2019, while waiting on a bus to Valley High School in the 600 block of South 43rd Street, near Shawnee Park. He was taken to University Hospital where he later died.
Police say the 17-year-old charged in connection with Harper's murder is being held at the Lucas County Juvenile Justice Center awaiting extradition to Louisville.
Smiley said LMPD Homicide detectives will travel to Maumee,Ohio, to further investigate.
