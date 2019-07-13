LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Owensboro say they made a major marijuana bust.
Detectives, troopers, and DEA agents intercepted a package being delivered to an address in Owensboro. In it, police say they found more than 18 pounds of marijuana.
Police released images showing just how much packaged marijuana was found, along with other pot-based products.
Dianesia Palmer, age 38, was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana and other related drug charges.
Police say more charges are likely.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.