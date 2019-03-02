LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people were arrested on drug charges in Paoli, Indiana early Saturday after an anonymous tip.
According to a news release from the Paoli Police Department, Paoli officers and Orange County sheriff's deputies arrested 54-year-old Donald Mills, 31-year-old Melinda Noblitt, and 44-year-old Lank Eisenhour. The suspects were arrested after police received a tip about two people believed to be selling meth.
After investigating for several days, police secured warrants and searched two residences -- one in the 700 block of N. Sandy Hook Road, and one in the 100 block of Linden Street in Paoli.
Investigators confiscated meth, marijuana, drug paraphenlia, smartphones and $1,375 in cash. A 1997 Ford Mustang was also seized. Police say they believe the items were associated with the distribution and sale of drugs, and plan to request they be forfeited to law enforcement.
Police encourage residents to continue reporting suspected criminal activity by calling 812-723-2836. Callers can remain anonymous.
